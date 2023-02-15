Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.

