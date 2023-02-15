Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 1,716 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE BJ traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. 872,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,661. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
