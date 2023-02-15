Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Erica Schultz sold 90,579 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,312,481.87.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Erica Schultz sold 9,421 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $235,525.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. 4,823,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Confluent by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,919,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 5,283.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after buying an additional 1,859,648 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

