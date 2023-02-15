Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) General Counsel Sells 5,922 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) General Counsel Elizabeth Bekiroglu sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $63,306.18. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,144.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Icosavax Price Performance

Icosavax stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,149. The stock has a market cap of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Icosavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Icosavax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 1,148,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Icosavax by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Icosavax by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Icosavax by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 365,943 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

