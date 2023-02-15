Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) General Counsel Sells 5,922 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) General Counsel Elizabeth Bekiroglu sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $63,306.18. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,144.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Icosavax Price Performance
Icosavax stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,149. The stock has a market cap of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Icosavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $18.92.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
Icosavax Company Profile
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icosavax (ICVX)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.