IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading 0.1% Higher

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315.40 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 309.60 ($3.76). Approximately 130,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 426,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.40 ($3.76).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 320 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 360 ($4.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.49. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,935.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

About IntegraFin

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

