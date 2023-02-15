International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 827,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 227,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,721. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,038,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 525,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,987,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $14,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

