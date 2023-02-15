Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 149,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 198,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.
