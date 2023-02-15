Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 308,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VVR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 1,760,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

