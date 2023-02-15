IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.89

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.89 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 67.10 ($0.81). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 67.10 ($0.81), with a volume of 342,230 shares changing hands.

IP Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £674.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,530.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.80.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

