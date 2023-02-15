IPVERSE (IPV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $581,337.41 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00425037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,811.58 or 0.28148962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

