Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,423.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.00%.
In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $535,230.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,906,374.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $535,230.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,531 shares in the company, valued at $32,906,374.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.
