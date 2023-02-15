iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 22,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TLT opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $142.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
