iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 22,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TLT opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $142.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,623,240,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.