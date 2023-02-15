iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,227. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

