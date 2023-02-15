iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,227. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $48.51.
iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
