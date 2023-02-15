ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,936,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 3,341,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 296.6 days.

ITVPF remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. ITV has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

