J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.27

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 216.27 ($2.63) and traded as high as GBX 261.40 ($3.17). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 260.20 ($3.16), with a volume of 2,348,216 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.50) to GBX 213 ($2.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.40) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($2.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.58. The company has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,057.60.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

