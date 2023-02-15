James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $328.63

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.63 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 365.19 ($4.43). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.37), with a volume of 27,824 shares trading hands.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £183.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 373.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 329.04.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company engages in the provision of ship-to-ship transfer services, aerospace engineering, fabrication, design and engineering hazardous area, marine projects, mechanical and electrical and designs, and specialist engineering and structures consultancy designs; provides inspection and monitoring services, such as condition monitoring, construction plant products, onshore geotechnical, hull stress, load cells, marine and offshore safety systems, non-destructive testing, nuclear plants, offshore wind management, PyroSentry, radiation detection equipment, strain rings, structural, and X-ray inspection systems; and offers lifting and handling services, including container weight systems, crane overload monitoring, hose and umbilical reelers, lifting equipment, load links and shackles, marine cranes, and winches and hoists.

