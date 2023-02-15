JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 43,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 132,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

JanOne Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 150.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JanOne

About JanOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JanOne Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of JanOne worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

JanOne, Inc engages on the development of treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

See Also

