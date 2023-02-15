JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 43,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 132,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
JanOne Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 150.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.
JanOne, Inc engages on the development of treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.
