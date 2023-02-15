Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27. 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 29,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$59.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of -0.17.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

