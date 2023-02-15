JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get JCR Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JCRRF remained flat at $12.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.