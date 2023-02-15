Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JNPKF stock remained flat at $22.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPKF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €27.00 ($29.03) target price for the company.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

