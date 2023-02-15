John J. Chadwick Sells 29,817 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

