JUNO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $377,206.76 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00005449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $90.04 million and approximately $377,206.76 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,287,126 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

