Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$223.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.85 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$9.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.00. 93,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,818. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

