Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.27 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$9.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday.

Kadant Stock Down 1.1 %

KAI stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.00. 93,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,818. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kadant

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

