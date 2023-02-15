Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,159,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 3,772,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.7 days.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHOTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

