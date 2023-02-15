Kering (EPA:KER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $516.65

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €516.65 ($555.54) and traded as high as €577.10 ($620.54). Kering shares last traded at €559.50 ($601.61), with a volume of 317,464 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($659.14) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($720.43) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €528.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €516.72.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.