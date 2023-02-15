Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109,000 shares.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Company Profile

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

