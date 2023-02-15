Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $449.00 and last traded at $452.23. Approximately 1,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.24.

Keyence Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.17.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

