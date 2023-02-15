KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.67 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $1,066.13 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.05041167 USD and is down -19.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,651.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

