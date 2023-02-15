Komodo Price Reaches $0.29 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.87 million and $973,439.25 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00188254 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00069866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00061300 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

