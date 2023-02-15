Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.17. 29,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 38,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Laird Superfood Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Institutional Trading of Laird Superfood

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

