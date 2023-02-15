Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Larsen & Toubro in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Larsen & Toubro Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.
Larsen & Toubro Company Profile
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Hydrocarbon; Power; Heavy Engineering; Defence Engineering; and Others. The Infrastructure segment comprises of engineering and construction of buildings and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution and water and renewable energy projects.
