LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Shares Up 0.3%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of LDH Growth Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHAU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

