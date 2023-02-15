Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BWG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 94,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

