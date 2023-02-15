Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BWG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 94,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $10.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
