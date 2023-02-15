Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.14

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.14 and traded as high as C$20.52. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 109,337 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$85,178.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at C$1,591,772.39.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

