Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.14

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.14 and traded as high as C$20.52. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 109,337 shares traded.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
