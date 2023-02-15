Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Update

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 945,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,850,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 427,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 324,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 567,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,529. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

