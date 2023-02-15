LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Critical Contrast

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LightPath Technologies and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. SuperCom has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.77%. Given SuperCom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $33.05 million 1.42 -$3.54 million ($0.15) -11.53 SuperCom $12.41 million 0.60 -$10.14 million ($5.00) -0.42

This table compares LightPath Technologies and SuperCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -11.89% -13.38% -7.96% SuperCom -81.57% -103.51% -10.51%

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of SuperCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats SuperCom on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services. The IoT division products and services reliably identify, track, and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles, and monitored objects. The Cyber Security division is involved in the comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops, and detachable devices. The company was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

