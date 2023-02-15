LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,900 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 683,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in LiqTech International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 559,307 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 311,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 184,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Trading Down 3.1 %

LiqTech International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 176,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,052. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

