Liquity (LQTY) Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003308 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $74.15 million and $1.39 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,783,980 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.