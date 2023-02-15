LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $4,962,314.96 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $247.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,698. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,441,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 55.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in LPL Financial by 61.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

