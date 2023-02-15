LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.91. 369,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,538. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.84. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.