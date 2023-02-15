Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Magellan Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MAGE remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Magellan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Center Star Mine property. The company was founded by John C. Power and John D. Gibbs on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Wallace, ID.

