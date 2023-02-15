Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Magellan Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAGE remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Magellan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
