Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale raised Maisons du Monde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Maisons du Monde alerts:

Maisons du Monde Price Performance

MDOUF stock remained flat at $12.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Maisons du Monde has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

Featured Stories

