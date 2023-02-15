Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in January

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of MGMLF remained flat at C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 48,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. Maple Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.31.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral resources properties. Its projects include Douay Gold, NI-43-101 Resource and Preliminary Metallurgy. The company was founded on June 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

