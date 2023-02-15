Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $55.43 on Monday. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,755,818. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.