Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.85. 655,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,689. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $351.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

