Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.19

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 128683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

