McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 163,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGRC stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 130,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $107.65.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 409,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,164 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,851,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

