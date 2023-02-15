Metahero Trading Down 5.8% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $29.03 million and approximately $914,858.72 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.01318393 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006091 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034470 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.01641933 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

