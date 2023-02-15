Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $3.85 million and $1.04 million worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

